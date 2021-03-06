Costco's Earnings Report Suggests Return to Normalcy

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) proved to be a pandemic winner as the whole concept of “lockdown” landed with both feet and terrified consumers panic-bought everything in sight lest they be unable to leave their homes for a substantial period. As it turned out, “lockdown” didn't quite mean what everyone thought it meant, but the stocking up proved to be a smart move amid supply chain disruptions. Costco was a major beneficiary of such moves, but there are signs that normalcy is beginning to reassert itself.

A Full, but Mixed, Bag at Costco

Costco's second-quarter earnings report came with plenty to unpack, and though not all of it was good news, there was still enough here to keep at least some investors satisfied. The company faltered on earnings per share expectations, coming in at $2.14 per share against an expected $2.45. COVID-19 premium wages were said to weigh the heaviest on earnings per share figures, taking $0.41 in costs with it.

That's about the end of the bad news, though, as several exciting developments emerged. The company turned in a beat on revenue, bringing in $44.77 billion against an expected $43.8 billion. It was also a winning number against the second quarter of 2020's revenue figure, that came in at $39.07 billion.

Memberships were clearly up over a year ago as well, coming in at $881 million for the latest quarter against $816 million the same time a year ago. Net sales were also up, fully 14.7%, hitting $43.89 billion against the previous year's total of $38.26 billion. The brightest point in a legion of bright points was the level of e-commerce sales, which were up 75.8% against the same time last year.

Welcome to Costco. Analysts Love You...Mostly

The analyst love for Costco, based on our latest research, has slipped only a hair over the last three months, and is still up from what it was six months ago. The company has held a consensus “buy” rating for that entire time frame, and is actually more bullish now.

Six months ago, the company had one “sell” rating, 11 “hold” and 19 “buy” ratings to its credit. Three months ago, the picture shifted fundamentally, losing the “sell” and adding a new “buy” rating. That held true into a month ago, with 11 “hold” and 20 “buy”, but in the latest figures, one of the “buy” ratings has departed, bringing the overall total back to 11 “hold” and 19 “buy.”

Meanwhile, the price target has actually started to slip in recent days. While it was on an upward trajectory for months—going from $350.42 six months ago to $383.68 three months ago to $386.64 a month ago—for the first time it has actually turned downward, now sitting at $379.32. Earlier today, seven analysts weighed in on Costco, and fully six of the seven cut their price targets. Only Jefferies Financial Group was seen raising the target to $435 from its previous $405.

A Reassertion of Normalcy

There's no doubt that Costco had a great year, but it's also impossible to not connect the overall conditions of the year to Costco's sudden rise. People frantically stockpiling goods in the face of supply chain issues and the various government responses to the coronavirus certainly contributed to Costco's gains in revenue and earnings. There was likely quite a bit of front-loading purchases going on, people buying more than normal in the face of the possibility they couldn't get out for more. Now, with the idea of lockdowns starting to recede as the population gets vaccinated in large numbers and therapeutics become more available, the idea of huge buys at Costco—or anywhere like that—is starting to recede.

Prices, meanwhile, are starting to climb on their own. Recent word out of Costco suggests that bacon prices are on the rise thanks to rising prices in the hog market. Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti noted that pork, and other meats, are running in the higher-than-usual inflationary class of late, while produce was “flat” and other categories were “in that 2-4% range”. Throw in the fact that Costco just bumped up its starting wage to $16 an hour and that will likely serve as further weight on Costco's balance sheet going forward.

Still, there's no doubt that Costco is still the stock-up center of choice for a lot of people. Those gains in membership fees certainly don't hurt Costco's chances of success going forward—more memberships means more potential shoppers—and even if everyone shops a bit less, the growing numbers of shoppers should blunt the worst of the damage.

The conditions that made Costco a winner in 2020 aren't likely to be repeated in 2021, however, and that's probably why you've seen a lot of price target drops of late. It might be a good time to take some profits and come back later when the share price reaches its likely new equilibrium point.

